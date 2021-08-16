Welcome to this impeccable Ranch, located in the heart of Sherwood Farms. 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, LR, DR with beautiful windows that allow for natural light. Hardwoods throughout. Large kitchen with island too. An additional 1,360 sf downstairs. Large open staircase that leads to finished lower level featuring sliding glass doors that lead outside to patio and large park-like fully fenced yard. Also includes LR, family room, additional bedroom, full bathroom, sauna, craft room, large cedar walk-in closet, laundry room with 2 large windows and tankless hot water heater (which allows for immediate hot water) and tons of storage. So many other features (see attached list). This single story living in West Genesee School District is move-in ready.
4 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $299,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A bus carrying 57 people rolled over Saturday afternoon on the New York State Thruway near Weedsport, injuring the driver and passengers and c…
- Updated
The general manager of the Days Inn in Auburn has been accused of refusing a room to a Filipino customer in July, and using racist language re…
- Updated
One factor contributing to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County is a usual suspect: social gatherings.
- Updated
AUBURN — A longtime Auburn Enlarged City School District educator is taking on an administrative position.
- Updated
Bishop Salvatore Matano has put the fate of Auburn's Catholic churches back into the hands of their parishes.
- Updated
A loaded weapon was found on an Auburn man who was stopped as part of a search warrant Tuesday morning, the Auburn Police Department said.
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
A recent COVID-19 outbreak that began at a Cayuga County daycare provider affected close to 20 people in six households, including two individ…
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul has served at every level of government. In two weeks, she will take on her biggest responsibility yet.