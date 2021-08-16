4 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $299,000

Welcome to this impeccable Ranch, located in the heart of Sherwood Farms. 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, LR, DR with beautiful windows that allow for natural light. Hardwoods throughout. Large kitchen with island too. An additional 1,360 sf downstairs. Large open staircase that leads to finished lower level featuring sliding glass doors that lead outside to patio and large park-like fully fenced yard. Also includes LR, family room, additional bedroom, full bathroom, sauna, craft room, large cedar walk-in closet, laundry room with 2 large windows and tankless hot water heater (which allows for immediate hot water) and tons of storage. So many other features (see attached list). This single story living in West Genesee School District is move-in ready.