4 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $349,000

Located in desirable Westhill Schools, on picturesque Starlite Lane near the dead end, this 4 bdrm, 2.5 bath colonial with finished basement features an open floorplan & heated saltwater pool! Main level offers a completely open plan, with the giant kitchen/oversized island looking into the cozy step down family room with wood burning fireplace w/shiplap and custom mantle. The island has seating for 4, but there also is a bump out breakfast area with its own wet bar/cabinetry that gets tons of light. Other downstairs rooms- formal dining, formal living (currently used as playroom), half bath and laundry center/mudroom. Upstairs, the primary bedroom has hardwood floors, huge WIC and full bath w/walk-in shower. The other bedrooms are good sized w/ large closets and there is another full bath. Basement- mostly finished, some unfinished area w/shelving & second staircase to garage. Off breakfast room is giant 4 yr old deck w/trex railings overlooking yard with access to both pool and yard area. The pool has a newer heater/salt system, fencing and huge pool deck area. Also, a flat yard area beside it. Open house- 3/12 11a-1p. Listing agent/owner. Showings begin 3/10 at 12pm.