Completely updated and ready for you to move in and start enjoying. If you dream of a home with an amazing back yard, this is the one for you. Huge covered veranda (with composit decking) is accessed from the kitchen sliding door. Off the veranda is an inground (heated) pool and a private back yard (no residence behind). Privacy awaits you and all the hanging baskets that you can imagine! Inside you will love the kitchen with large functional island. It's bright and airy. The family room has a huge stone fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Separate formal dining room and living room are also on the main floor. Upstairs you'll find 4 bedrooms, primary suite with private bath. A partially finished basement and two car attached garage with lovely paver driveway round out this perfect home. Make it yours! See attached list of recent improvements. All offers must be in by Saturday, 4/9/22 at 3 p.m.
4 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $398,000
