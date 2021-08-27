This well appointed home in the Marcellus school district has gorgeous sweeping views, open layout, first floor master suite and so much more! The 2 story foyer greets you as you walk through the front door. The first floor includes a large office with built ins, formal dining, open kitchen and living, breakfast nook laundry, half bath and a master suite. The master suite boasts a water closet, 2 walk in closets, a shower and jetted tub. Off the breakfast nook, the screened in porch is perfect for a morning cup of coffee while you listen to the koi pond below. Kitchen includes granite counters, island, and tons of storage. 2nd level has 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom, & a large space over the garage ready to finish & has electrical, insulation & heating. With over $100K in renovations, the newly finished walkout basement includes a large bedroom, full bathroom, & large open area great for guests or used as a second master. The storage area in the basement has double doors to the outside so you can bring everything in from outside. The outdoor grounds are so beautiful with a gazebo, koi pond, views of the hills, and beautiful landscaping all on 3+ acres of land.
4 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $672,900
