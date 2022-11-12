OASIS ON ONONDAGA HILL----ONE OF A KIND! CONTRACTOR'S OWN DREAM HOME- RELOCATION FORCES SALE******3,200 SQ FT OF NEW CONSTRUCTION WITH AN ADDITIONAL 1,200 SQ FT IN THE WALKOUT BASEMENT. THE VERY BEST OF CUTTING AGE TECHNOLOGY ON IT'S OWN PRIVATE ESTATE. 4 BEDROOMS, 2 1/2 BATHS, FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY, UNIQUE ENTRANCE WITH CATHEDRAL CEILING, DRAMATIC STAIRCASE, BRIGHT AND INVITING KITCHEN, ENCLOSED PORCH, OVERSIZED 2 CAR GARAGE WITH AN ADDITIONAL DETACHED GARAGE. FURNACE BROOK STREAM FLOWS THROUGH THE BACK OF THE PROPERTY, SO PEACEFUL!!!! LOTS OF TREES AND DEER VISIT EVERY DAY. WESTHILL SCHOOLS AND CLOSE TO COMMUNITY HOSPITAL AND 10 MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN.
4 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $999,000
