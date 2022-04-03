Welcome to 1904 Route 80. This spacious home has lots to offer. Large eat in kitchen, first floor laundry, formal dinning room, large living room and a full bathroom on the first floor. Second floor has a large master bedroom with private deck, 3 spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom. The almost 10 acre lot features a heated 2 car garage with power, separate driveway to back acreage . A heart shaped pond with coy fish and wooded area out back provide endless recreational opportunities and room for more outbuildings as well. The house is heated by an energy efficient hot water boiler and both the house and garage are serviced by Natural Gas for energy savings and convenience. Sale is combined with
4 Bedroom Home in Tully - $285,000
