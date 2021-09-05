4 Bedroom Home in Union Springs - $179,000

This solid well built house ,located on a desirable street in the lakeside village of Union Springs is ready for a new owner. Plenty of space for your family with 4 large bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and a finished basement. The fireplace in basement will need an insert but had been used in the past. The kitchen and dining area faces the deep yard. Updated cabinets with a built in pantry allow plenty of storage. Family room has a Napoleon gas fireplace and the living room has a gas insert. The house will need some updating and carpets replaced, Use your vision and make this home yours. Out of town owners selling as- is and willing to allow seller concession credit in the financing, this will help the buyer hold onto cash for paint, flooring etc. Hillview Dr. is right across from the Union Springs Middle/High school.