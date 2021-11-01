4 Bedroom Home in Union Springs - $289,000

This spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 colonial is nestled in the quiet Oak Heights development. The large foyer leads to the well equipped kitchen and breakfast area. Solid oak cabinetry w/newer appliances, plenty of counter space and storage pantry create a great work space. The sliding glass doors lead out to the huge maintenance free composite deck with vinyl railings and above ground pool. The 1st floor laundry room also has a door leading to the deck, great place to dry off a wet pet or leave snowy boots.This connects to the 24x24 2 car garage. The first floor also features a 1/2 bath, family room, a formal Livingroom w/fireplace and a formal dining room. The second floor has a very spacious owner,s suite with walk-in closet and private full bath.The full size basement has shelving and room for workshop and an exterior door to garage. The newer roof, 2015-has architectural shingles with transferable warranty, and new seamless gutters with leaf guard, All new replacement windows-2016,the new deck work was completed in 2019, new pool pump 2018, pool in great shape-no patches. New exterior shutters and garage door openers.10X14 shed. Close to Cayuga Lake,public boat launch and wineries .