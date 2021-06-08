4 Bedroom Home in Warners - $160,000

Showings start immediately. Delayed negotiations until Tuesday 6/8/21 @5:30. So Much Potential for this 2300 Sq ft home in Warners on just over half an acre. The mature trees help make this lot feel private. Convenient location, just couple miles from township 5 in Camillus. This home features 4 beds and 2 full baths with potential for a 5th bed/office. The 2nd level has a Master bedroom has 2 skylights and a large walk-in closet, a Bonus room, and 2 other bedrooms. Excellent opportunity and affordable home waiting for a new owner to make it their own! View More