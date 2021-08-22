4 Bedroom Home in Warners - $209,900

This 1837 home has all the charm of an old house but the benefits of modern living. Having original woodwork throughout the home along with remnants of the past with the stained glass windows in the entrance-way, this home is anything but old-fashioned. Boasting a brand new furnace, hot water tank, new windows throughout, flooring, back deck, and front porch, this home is basically brand new! Not only do you have two separate living rooms, you also have a grand room, a formal dining room, and first floor laundry in the full bathroom. Off the kitchen you have access to your oversized back deck and lush backyard. Once upstairs, there are 4 spacious bedrooms and a bonus additional room off the master that is currently used as a child's bedroom. This could make a great space for a nursery, office, or playroom. There is an abundance of storage space available in the attic, along with the basement which has a workshop in it. Don't miss out on this incredible home!