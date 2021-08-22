This 1837 home has all the charm of an old house but the benefits of modern living. Having original woodwork throughout the home along with remnants of the past with the stained glass windows in the entrance-way, this home is anything but old-fashioned. Boasting a brand new furnace, hot water tank, new windows throughout, flooring, back deck, and front porch, this home is basically brand new! Not only do you have two separate living rooms, you also have a grand room, a formal dining room, and first floor laundry in the full bathroom. Off the kitchen you have access to your oversized back deck and lush backyard. Once upstairs, there are 4 spacious bedrooms and a bonus additional room off the master that is currently used as a child's bedroom. This could make a great space for a nursery, office, or playroom. There is an abundance of storage space available in the attic, along with the basement which has a workshop in it. Don't miss out on this incredible home!
4 Bedroom Home in Warners - $209,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Auburn police said a teenager pulled a woman to the ground and tried to rape her in front of a group of children.
- Updated
Owasco Supervisor Ed Wagner has seen flooding before, but never this bad.
- Updated
The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office has lifted the travel advisory that has been in effect since early Thursday morning.
- Updated
Historically high water levels after days of heavy rain have turned Owasco Lake into a lost-and-found.
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
Cayuga County has one of the worst COVID-19 positivity rates in New York as the surge of new cases continues in August.
- Updated
The Library of Congress has scheduled a formal ceremony next month to accept an Auburn family's donation of hundreds of World War II photographs.
- Updated
A leaking manure transfer line at a large dairy farm in southern Cayuga County discharged an estimated 30,000 to 50,000 gallons into the envir…
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
Officials in Auburn are urging people to stay away from the Owasco River as the water level continues to rise.