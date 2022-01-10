 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Warners - $309,000

4 Bedroom Home in Warners - $309,000

Wonderful Colonial in Golden Meadows in the West Genesee School District~ This home offers Large eat in kitchen with wide open family room finished with a gas fireplace, Elegant formal dining room with extra space for a beautiful sitting area. The 1st floor has a new half bath. Upstairs offers 3 nice sized bedrooms with an updated full bath along with the Large Main Suite with a full bath and large closet space. The basement has been finished and offers just under 1000 sq ft of extra play space along with a separate laundry & furnace room. Enjoy some rest & relaxation in your fully fenced in backyard ~Don't wait too long on this one!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News