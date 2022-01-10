Wonderful Colonial in Golden Meadows in the West Genesee School District~ This home offers Large eat in kitchen with wide open family room finished with a gas fireplace, Elegant formal dining room with extra space for a beautiful sitting area. The 1st floor has a new half bath. Upstairs offers 3 nice sized bedrooms with an updated full bath along with the Large Main Suite with a full bath and large closet space. The basement has been finished and offers just under 1000 sq ft of extra play space along with a separate laundry & furnace room. Enjoy some rest & relaxation in your fully fenced in backyard ~Don't wait too long on this one!
4 Bedroom Home in Warners - $309,000
