4 Bedroom Home in Warners - $409,000

Opportunity! Ever dream of building/owning a new home? We have done that for you! Visit our craftsman/farmhouse style 4br 3bth 3,300 sqft home on 1.5 acres in West Genesee school district. Large 1st floor master. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. Open layout w abundance of natural light, shaker cabinets, granite countertops, open shelving & fireplace w barn wood mantle are just a few of the features you will love. Square footage variation from tax records is substantiated by blueprints and permits on file with local municipality as the property was a rebuild in 2021.