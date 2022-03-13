 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $149,900

4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $149,900

Large 4 Bedroom home on almost half an acre! The Family Room and Bonus Room gives this home many layout options. Vinyl windows throughout, updated half bath, water heater and central air are among some of the updates in recent years. The yard extends beyond the fence on back west side corner. Seller is leaving both wall mounted televisions. Delayed negotiations until Monday March 14th 6pm

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News