Large 4 Bedroom home on almost half an acre! The Family Room and Bonus Room gives this home many layout options. Vinyl windows throughout, updated half bath, water heater and central air are among some of the updates in recent years. The yard extends beyond the fence on back west side corner. Seller is leaving both wall mounted televisions. Delayed negotiations until Monday March 14th 6pm
4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $149,900
