Are you looking for charm? A quiet street? A large yard? A house that has it all?? You must see this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 and a half bath house!! Sunroom, mudroom, first floor laundy, master bath- this home has it all! Even two stairways! Lovingly cared for and it shows! Beautiful crown molding and updated floors. Downstairs full bath is less than a year old. Gas fireplace, deck, fenced area for kids and pets, and a huge two story 3 bay garage !! This is the one you have been waiting for! Tons of closet and storage space that you usually don't find in older homes. Multi zone heat! Delayed negotiations until Thursday April 7th at 6pm- please allow 24 hrs to review offers.
4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $178,900
