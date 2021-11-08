Custom built ranch home with gorgeous views from nearly every room. Only 2nd owner. Large rooms, finished basement with full walk-out to the outdoors and extra wide hallways make this home so spacious. Large eat-in kitchen with black walnut cabinets with a dinette area overlooking gorgeous back yard. Formal dining room with built in oak cabinetry. Sliding glass doors lead out to covered patio. 3 bedrooms plus, full bath with double vanity and 1/2 bath. Lower level includes tons of storage, large living room with gas fireplace & glass sliding doors leading out to patio, office and large room that can be used as a bedroom...door leading into 2 car garage. Large Barn fits 2 cars or more. Public water all on scenic 6 acres of land. Horses permitted, great hunting. Cable and Central Air. Delayed Negotiations until Friday 11/12/2021 at 5. Please allow 48 hours to answer offers.
4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $259,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Welcome to The Citizen's 2021 Cayuga County-area election results page. After the polls close at 9 p.m., we will begin updating the page with …
A developer is looking to find the Auburn Fire Department some new neighbors on Seminary Street.
A Throop man faces 10 years in prison for selling a mixture of drugs that caused an overdose death.
Results of recent Cayuga County Health Department food establishment inspections:
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Like many, Courtney Demarest had plenty of downtime during the COVID-19 pandemic. Also like many, she noticed that people could use a smile du…
Following an Oct. 31 report on Cayuga County municipalities "opting out" of parts of New York state's marijuana law, The Citizen has learned o…
After a change in ownership, the Great Outdoors RV Superstore has pulled out of Fingerlakes Mall.
After more than a quarter century prosecuting criminal cases for the Cayuga County District Attorney's Office, Jon Budelmann will be moving to…
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.