4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $259,900

Custom built ranch home with gorgeous views from nearly every room. Only 2nd owner. Large rooms, finished basement with full walk-out to the outdoors and extra wide hallways make this home so spacious. Large eat-in kitchen with black walnut cabinets with a dinette area overlooking gorgeous back yard. Formal dining room with built in oak cabinetry. Sliding glass doors lead out to covered patio. 3 bedrooms plus, full bath with double vanity and 1/2 bath. Lower level includes tons of storage, large living room with gas fireplace & glass sliding doors leading out to patio, office and large room that can be used as a bedroom...door leading into 2 car garage. Large Barn fits 2 cars or more. Public water all on scenic 6 acres of land. Horses permitted, great hunting. Cable and Central Air. Delayed Negotiations until Friday 11/12/2021 at 5. Please allow 48 hours to answer offers.