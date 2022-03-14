 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $285,000

An outdoors person's paradise! With over 25 acres of prime hunting land, this property is surrounded by corn and soybean fields along with an apple orchard that is about 1/4 mile down the road. The trails on the property have been maintained. On the property there is a large wide open field along with a barn to house either horses or outdoor toys. This home offers over 1700 sq ft with many new additions. Inside the home, there is new bamboo flooring, new vinyl windows, a second full bathroom has been added. There is a large deck on the back of the house, a 2.5 car detached garage, 2 sheds on the property along with a carport on the side of the garage. About 600 feet from the home, in the back, there is a 2 Bedroom 1 bathroom single wide trailer rental unit that generates $800 a month in rent. The trailer is currently being rented.

