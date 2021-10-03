Welcome to 2713 East Brutus Street located in the village of Weedsport. This 4 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home is filled with so much beautiful character and charm. The home been meticulously cared for and features beautiful wood flooring, curved walls, butlers pantry, and stained glass window. 1 bedroom on the main level with en-suite 1/2 bathroom. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms, master bedroom has 2nd bedroom attached perfect for home office, library, or nursery. Did I mention the backyard? Picture perfect fenced in yard with blackberries and grapes. Showings begin Saturday 7/31.
4 Bedroom Home in Weedsport - $164,500
