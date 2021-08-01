Welcome to 2713 East Brutus Street located in the village of Weedsport. This 4 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home is filled with so much beautiful character and charm. The home been meticulously cared for and features beautiful wood flooring, curved walls, butlers pantry, and stained glass window. 1 bedroom on the main level with en-suite 1/2 bathroom. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms, master bedroom has 2nd bedroom attached perfect for home office, library, or nursery. Did I mention the backyard? Picture perfect fenced in yard with blackberries and grapes. Showings begin Saturday 7/31.
4 Bedroom Home in Weedsport - $165,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
AUBURN — An old conflict between an Osborne Street bar and its neighbors was brought before the city's new board for addressing nuisance prope…
- Updated
There is a lot going on at the Fingerlakes Mall!
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
COVID-19 cases are rising again in Cayuga County, and they are affecting residents of all ages.
- Updated
A month ago, it appeared New York had contained COVID-19. But it hasn't taken long for cases numbers to rise again.
- Updated
The signs for the Clifton Springs service area off Interstate 90 are bare. Some of the restaurants at the rest stop have already closed.
- Updated
A newly formed wind energy developer is in the early stages of planning a project in southern Cayuga County that could site up to 22 large turbines.
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
The Auburn Police Department is asking for the public's assistance locating a 16-year-old city resident who was last seen in Syracuse on July 22.
- Updated
A three-car accident with injuries in Sennett was reported Saturday morning, Cayuga County 911 dispatchers said.