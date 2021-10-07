Welcome to this meticulously maintained 19th century colonial home centrally located in the Town of Weedsport walking distance to top rated junior/senior high school and just a short drive to the Thruway, Skaneateles, and all of what the Finger Lakes has to offer! The screened in front porch with window inserts welcomes you into the main foyer. You will immediately notice the care the homeowner took into completely restoring the home to its original charm and beauty honoring its past with impeccable woodwork, timeless light fixtures, refinished solid wood doors all while embracing modern conveniences such as pullout drawers throughout the kitchen/pantry, first floor laundry, and plenty of storage including built-in shelving, dressers, and window seat. The fenced in backyard is a setting that mixes beautiful hand picked stones and hardscapes with an outdoor fireplace with a grassy park like area with mature trees. There is also a spot for a hot tub that looks over this outdoor retreat. Set up an appointment to view this home today. It does not disappoint.
4 Bedroom Home in Weedsport - $219,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two people died in a motor vehicle crash in Auburn early Saturday morning, the Auburn Police Department said.
- Updated
A nine-month investigation into an Auburn overdose death has led to the arrest of a Throop man accused of selling drugs to the victim.
- Updated
Police said a man who had just arrived for work Tuesday morning at Tessy Plastics in Elbridge was pronounced dead after his vehicle rolled int…
- Updated
Police have released the names of the two people who died in a motor vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Auburn.
- Updated
Results of recent Cayuga County Health Department food establishment inspections:
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
AUBURN — A local reverend believes his mother's gravesite has been singled out by Fort Hill Cemetery, which asked him to remove items from the…
- Updated
SKANEATELES — The Skaneateles Central School District Board of Education approved the firing of a teaching assistant who told the board she's …
- Updated
A Port Byron man has died after a motorcycle crash in northern Cayuga County on Wednesday night.
- Updated
Emergency and utility crews responded to a major gas line leak off Route 34 in the town of Fleming on Monday morning that forced temporary eva…