4 Bedroom Home in Weedsport - $219,900

Welcome to this meticulously maintained 19th century colonial home centrally located in the Town of Weedsport walking distance to top rated junior/senior high school and just a short drive to the Thruway, Skaneateles, and all of what the Finger Lakes has to offer! The screened in front porch with window inserts welcomes you into the main foyer. You will immediately notice the care the homeowner took into completely restoring the home to its original charm and beauty honoring its past with impeccable woodwork, timeless light fixtures, refinished solid wood doors all while embracing modern conveniences such as pullout drawers throughout the kitchen/pantry, first floor laundry, and plenty of storage including built-in shelving, dressers, and window seat. The fenced in backyard is a setting that mixes beautiful hand picked stones and hardscapes with an outdoor fireplace with a grassy park like area with mature trees. There is also a spot for a hot tub that looks over this outdoor retreat. Set up an appointment to view this home today. It does not disappoint.