4 Bedroom Home in Weedsport - $224,450

Come see this tastefully decorated Arts & Crafts Mission style turn of the century home, in the heart of the Finger Lakes!! As you walk thru the front door you are greeted with gleaming refinished original hardwood floors that take you through most of the home. The updated kitchen is a cooks dream and the first floor laundry is so convenient. The roof and windows and paved driveway have all been recently updated. There is a large fully fenced back yard with perennial gardens. Large school playground with basketball courts right across the street. Tons of storage in this house!! Every room in this home has been updated including the upstairs bathroom, but window is on back order and will be installed for new owners. New custom built back screen door is also being made and will be ready for new owners. This home is move-in ready. The enclosed front porch with screens offers solitude on those hot summer nights. This home has such a great flow, wonderful for entertaining. Right in the village and down the street from Weedsport schools. Close to thruway so easy access to all the Finger Lakes has to offer. Also, 15 minutes from Skaneateles!