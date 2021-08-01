4 Bedroom Home in Weedsport - $238,500

2 owners in 51 years in this beautiful Arts & Crafts Mission style turn of the century home. The Gleaming refinished original hardwoods throughout most of the home. The roof and windows and paved driveway have all been recently updated. There is a large fully fenced back yard with perennial gardens. Also, large school playground with basketball courts right across the street. Tons of storage in this house!! Every room in this house has been updated including the upstairs bathroom, but window is on back order and will be installed for new owners. New custom built back screen door is also being made and will be ready for new owners. This home is move-in ready. The enclosed front porch with screens offers solitude on those hot summer nights. This home has such a great flow, wonderful for entertaining. Right in the village and down the street from Weedsport schools. Also, 24 hours notice for response to offers. 15 minutes from Skaneateles!