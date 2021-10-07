This farmhouse exudes a warm, welcoming atmosphere, with a mixture of new and old. Offering 2,988 sq ft of living. Renovations include new ceramic flooring, granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, a 12 x 14 deck off the back of the house and new carpet upstairs. The first floor offers an eat in kitchen, a large formal dining room, double living room, a bright sunken family room with a gas fireplace and a One of a kind mantle! The 2nd floor offers: Laundry, 4 large bedrooms with a possible 5th. Master bedroom has a double door entry, cedar closets & private bath. The setting is gorgeous & very private and is situated on 5.5 acres with an abundance of wildlife and a stocked pond. You don't want to miss an opportunity like this.
4 Bedroom Home in Weedsport - $315,000
