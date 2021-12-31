4. Cayuga County-area officials consider cannabis sales

The Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act signed into law March 31 by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo created a big question for elected leaders in cities, towns and villages to answer by the end of this year: whether to allow recreational cannabis sales and on-site business consumption within their borders. Specifically, if they didn't vote to opt-out of allowing such business by the deadline, it would be automatically legal once the state finalizes its licensing process. In the Cayuga County-area, municipalities have taken a variety of approaches. As of Thursday morning, the city of Auburn and the towns of Moravia, Aurelius, Owasco, Sterling and Victory, and the village of Cayuga, were the only municipalities in the Cayuga County area The Citizen could confirm will not opt out of marijuana dispensaries and consumption sites. Municipalities that have opted out, or plan to before Dec. 31, include the towns of Brutus, Conquest, Elbridge, Fleming, Genoa, Ira, Locke, Mentz, Niles, Scipio, Sennett and Springport, and the villages of Aurora, Cato, Elbridge, Fair Haven, Port Byron, Weedsport and Union Springs. In addition to the opt-out question, another big local development in the recreational cannabis rollout was the announcement that cannabis production company Terrapin plans to open an Auburn facility that could employ up to 100 people.