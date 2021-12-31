The Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act signed into law March 31 by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo created a big question for elected leaders in cities, towns and villages to answer by the end of this year: whether to allow recreational cannabis sales and on-site business consumption within their borders. Specifically, if they didn't vote to opt-out of allowing such business by the deadline, it would be automatically legal once the state finalizes its licensing process. In the Cayuga County-area, municipalities have taken a variety of approaches. As of Thursday morning, the city of Auburn and the towns of Moravia, Aurelius, Owasco, Sterling and Victory, and the village of Cayuga, were the only municipalities in the Cayuga County area The Citizen could confirm will not opt out of marijuana dispensaries and consumption sites. Municipalities that have opted out, or plan to before Dec. 31, include the towns of Brutus, Conquest, Elbridge, Fleming, Genoa, Ira, Locke, Mentz, Niles, Scipio, Sennett and Springport, and the villages of Aurora, Cato, Elbridge, Fair Haven, Port Byron, Weedsport and Union Springs. In addition to the opt-out question, another big local development in the recreational cannabis rollout was the announcement that cannabis production company Terrapin plans to open an Auburn facility that could employ up to 100 people.
4. Cayuga County-area officials consider cannabis sales
Related to this story
Most Popular
A potential solution to a dispute between an Auburn bar owner and neighboring residents moved forward at the Monday meeting of the city's zoni…
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
As the Dec. 31 deadline approaches, two villages in the Cayuga County area have decided to "opt out" of parts of New York state's new marijuan…
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
As a part of Auburn's ongoing efforts to deal with troublesome properties, a building was condemned for code violations earlier this week.
Ask and you shall receive.
A Chenango County man is facing several charges, including drug and weapon offenses, following a domestic violence incident, the Auburn Police…
The winter COVID-19 surge did not slow down over Christmas weekend in Cayuga County.
The Cayuga County Health Department on Wednesday received more than 200 positive COVID-19 test results, some dating back nearly two weeks ago.