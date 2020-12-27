4. Pro baseball fades away in Auburn

The first indications that 2020 could be the last year for the Auburn Doubledays and the New York-Penn League came toward the end of 2019, when reports emerged about a Major League Baseball plan to contract the number of Minor League Baseball franchises it supports, and Auburn was among a few dozen small markets that were on the target list.
As local officials sought to reassure the community that they were doing all they could to keep pro baseball here for the long-term, they also talked about the importance of community support the 2020 season. Then the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the schedule. And the dominoes started to fall.
The city did not retain a general manager past October, and the next month, a merchandise clearance sale was held to sell Doubledays apparel and souvenirs. In December, MLB announced the formation of the Draft League for college prospects preparing for the amateur draft. While several former New York-Penn League organizations joined, Auburn passed citing the financial cost. When MLB announced which minor league cities would retain major league affiliates moving forward, Auburn was not on the list.
Whether Auburn has some kind of college summer league team playing at Falcon Park is unknown as the year closes, but what is certain is that professional baseball with an MLB-affiliated team is part of the city's past.