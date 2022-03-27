5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $125,000

If you're looking for a lot of space this home has it! The first floor includes a double living room, formal dining room with built in hutch, large eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, first floor laundry, pantry room and half bath. Upstairs you will find 5 good size bedrooms, each with large windows that let in a ton of natural light and a full bath. Also making this house special is the original oversized pocket doors, detailed wood mantel, hardwood floors, staircase and wood casing/baseboards remain. The full wide-open walk-up attic is great for storage or future living space and the large back yard is fully fenced and includes two storage sheds. Large paved driveway offers off-street parking for 4 cars. Freshly painted and with new carpets this house is move in ready! Seller will be reviewing all offers on Sunday, March 27 at 5:00pm.