 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $125,000

5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $125,000

If you're looking for a lot of space this home has it! The first floor includes a double living room, formal dining room with built in hutch, large eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, first floor laundry, pantry room and half bath. Upstairs you will find 5 good size bedrooms, each with large windows that let in a ton of natural light and a full bath. Also making this house special is the original oversized pocket doors, detailed wood mantel, hardwood floors, staircase and wood casing/baseboards remain. The full wide-open walk-up attic is great for storage or future living space and the large back yard is fully fenced and includes two storage sheds. Large paved driveway offers off-street parking for 4 cars. Freshly painted and with new carpets this house is move in ready! Seller will be reviewing all offers on Sunday, March 27 at 5:00pm.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News