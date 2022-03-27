If you're looking for a lot of space this home has it! The first floor includes a double living room, formal dining room with built in hutch, large eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, first floor laundry, pantry room and half bath. Upstairs you will find 5 good size bedrooms, each with large windows that let in a ton of natural light and a full bath. Also making this house special is the original oversized pocket doors, detailed wood mantel, hardwood floors, staircase and wood casing/baseboards remain. The full wide-open walk-up attic is great for storage or future living space and the large back yard is fully fenced and includes two storage sheds. Large paved driveway offers off-street parking for 4 cars. Freshly painted and with new carpets this house is move in ready! Seller will be reviewing all offers on Sunday, March 27 at 5:00pm.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $125,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Auburn police are asking for the public's help in finding whom they call "a person of interest" in the fatal shooting on Perrine Street last week.
The property manager for a smoke shop targeted in a police raid has turned himself in to the Auburn Police Department after an arrest warrant …
Auburn police say a woman who was previously labeled a "person of interest" in a fatal shooting last week is now considered a suspect in the h…
Auburn police are investigating a shots-fired complaint that happened in the area of Holley Street last Friday night.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Charges are pending in connection with a natural gas tank explosion Saturday night in Throop, the state Department of Environmental Conservati…
The Cayuga Nation is suing the operator of a new smoke shop in Cayuga County and his associates, claiming he's stealing business from the nati…
Partners Joe Plis and Sara Scollan were planning to open a business in the Auburn area when COVID-19 began. The pandemic took away those plans…
Results of recent Cayuga County Health Department food establishment inspections:
When Kerry Smith bid to buy Locust Meadows, a seized mobile home park in Fleming, it wasn't his first attempt to purchase the property.