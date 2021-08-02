 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $159,900

5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $159,900

5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $159,900

GREAT LOCATION FOR THIS 5 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH HOME WITH UPSTAIRS INLAW QUARTERS.NEW BOSCH BOILER. HOME IS SITED ON A LOT 190 X 252,BEAUTIFUL COUNTRY HOME WITH OVER 2600 SQ FEET CLOSE TO WALMART, LOWES AND GRANT AVENUE. PRICED BELOW MARKET VALUE.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News