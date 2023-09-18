Welcome to this very well maintained home. The gorgeous front foyer leads you to a formal living room with an abundance of natural light. Off of the living room you will find a beautiful set of french doors that lead to a den/second living room. The kitchen is a newer custom kitchen, complete with stainless appliances. Walk out of the rear door to find a very private deck perfect for grilling and relaxing. A full bath and two bedrooms finish off the first floor. The second floor offers 3 bedrooms and another full bath. If you need closet space there is plenty in this home. There is hardwood floors throughout this home under the wall to wall carpet and the windows have all been replaced. The yard is huge and so is the barn. At 28’x40’ and equipped with electric, you can park 4 vehicles or have a huge workshop and still have room for multiple cars. Don't miss this one. Please make an appointment to view today.