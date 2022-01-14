 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $2,099,000

ONE OF OWASCO LAKES ICONIC SHORELINE RESIDENCES THIS MAGNIFICENT PROPERTY WAS COMPLETED IN 2021 WITH BREATHTAKING WATER VIEWS OF OWASCO LAKE, TRUE MAJESTIC ESCAPE. WITH OVER 5000 SQ FEET OF CUSTOM LIVING SPACE ,125 FEET OF WATER FRONTAGE, INCLUDES CUSTOM DOCK. THIS 4 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH HOME EXEMPLIFIES INDOOR AND OUTDOOR LIVING AT ITS BEST. THE HOME HAS BEEN ELEGANTLY REDONE , WITH STATE OF THE ART TECHNOLOGY SEAMLESSLY INTEGRATED THROUGHOUT.THE CHEFS KITCHEN BOAST LARGE CENTER ISLAND AND STRIKING GRANITE TOPS AND TOP OF THE LINE APPLIANCES. BASEMENT INCLUDES THEATER ROOM,OFFICE,WORK OUT AREA. THIS IS A TRUE WATER FRONT HAVEN THATS HAS IT ALL !!!!!

