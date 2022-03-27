5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $299,900

This traditional American house from another era includes all the renovations necessary to make it a 21st century home including all electrical & plumbing from the street through the entirety of the house. This home includes 5 bed, 4 w/ massive walk-in closets, & master suite w/ attached bath, double sinks, tiled shower & jetted tub. The foyer & hallway w/ high ceilings & wood floors lead to a formal living room w/ fireplace, an office, a formal dining room w/ wainscoting & the comfortable family room including a playroom or additional seating area. At the back of the house is a large eat-in kitchen, w/ granite countertops, stainless appliances, & an incredible butler’s pantry w/ sink. From there you will find a large laundry room & mudroom w/ additional storage. The deck is expansive & looks over the large partially fenced yard. The basement has a new sump pump, French drain system, ultra-high efficiency boiler, a new 50-gallon hot water tank & 200 amp electrical. The garage has plenty of room for 2 cars to park inside & has tons of storage both on the 1st level and on the full 2nd floor. The 2+ car garage also has additional storage on both floors. Don't miss out on this one!