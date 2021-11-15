Are you looking for a beautiful home with income potential? This home is it! Located in the T/o Sennett on 2 acres of land, this home was formally known as Caddy's Kennels with 21 kennels in an separate outbuilding that includes air conditioning, in-floor radiant heat, an outdoor fenced in area off of the kennel, and also outdoor space directly off the kennels for where the pets are free to roam in their own space. The house includes an in-law quarters in the basement with one bedroom, one full bathroom, and living space. On the second level you will find an open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths including a master suite. The screened in porched/3-seasons room off of the lower level includes a hot tub and is perfect for all seasons. All of this plus a 3 car garage outbuilding, 2 sheds, and pool! Set up an appointment today!
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $349,900
