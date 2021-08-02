5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $399,000

SITED ON 1.6 ACRES OF LAND, THE 10 HOLE OF HIGHLAND GOLF COURSE IN BACK AREA. BEAUTIFUL PRIVATE SETTING CLOSE TO CITY OF AUBURN OFFERS A TWO CAR GARAGE WITH HEATED WORK SHOP WITH IN-GROUND POOL. OVER 3200 SQ FEET,16 ROOMS, 5 BEDROOM AND 3 FULL BATHS. NEW KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES AND GRANITE TOPS, NEW HARDWOOD THROUGH OUT, THE WATER IS HOOKED TO TH RESERVOIR OUT BACK.