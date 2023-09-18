Spectacular Queen Anne Victorian available with modern day amenities. New kitchen with high end appliances, marble counter tops and backsplash. The home offers amazing cherry woodwork finishes and built-ins with detailed moldings, stained glass windows throughout the home, new high end brass fixtures, original tile, hardwood floors, 10' ceilings. The home offers 5 bedrooms, three beautiful full baths all fully renovated. The formal dining room and formal living room are ample sized great for entertaining. The home has four fireplaces with all the original mantel, tile, wood and detailed moldings. Recent improvements include a two car garage with second floor, fence, garden shed, updated electric, plumbing, HVAC with air conditioning, and insulation. The walk up attic is beautiful with gables, and stained glass windows. The home is located close to downtown Auburn, Thruway, the Finger Lakes, and only 10 minutes to downtown Skaneateles. A true gem an unusual opportunity to own such a rich piece of history.