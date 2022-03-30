Historical 1890 Romanesque Revival has been completely renovated over the past 20 years keeping the characteristics of the era. The owners have taken great pride and care to preserve the building and its history. Updates include a new roof, windows, hard wood flooring restored, steel foundation work, high efficient mechanicals…everything has been done! You truly must see the meticulous workmanship applied to this restoration. Modern updates have been added to allow for comfort and elegance, and with over 6,400 sq. ft this home has endless possibilities. Architectural and mechanical designs are available for the creative developer or home owner. This building is zoned R2 with commercial variance and is equipped with a sprinkler system, three phase power, alarm system, handicap accessible with a ramp and new elevator. Make your appointment today to see this exquisite home. The owner is a licensed real estate agent.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $549,900
