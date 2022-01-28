Historical 1890 Romanesque Revival has been completely renovated over the past 20 years keeping the characteristics of the era. The owners have taken great pride and care to preserve the building and its history. Updates include a new roof, windows, hard wood flooring restored, steel foundation work, high efficient mechanicals…everything has been done! You truly must see the meticulous workmanship applied to this restoration. Modern updates have been added to allow for comfort and elegance, and with over 6,400 sq. ft this home has endless possibilities. Architectural and mechanical designs are available for the creative developer or home owner. This building is zoned R2 with commercial variance and is equipped with a sprinkler system, three phase power, alarm system, handicap accessible with a ramp and new elevator. Make your appointment today to see this exquisite home. The owner is a licensed real estate agent.
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $589,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Auburn homeowners received the new assessed value of their properties recently, and many of them aren't happy.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
MINEOLA — A New York judge ruled Monday that the state's mask mandate can't be enforced, after it was reinstituted by Gov. Kathy Hochul over c…
Todd Tanner is making a name for himself among Facebook followers with his almost daily photos of sunrises, sunsets, and scenic landscapes. Ta…
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
The Cayuga County Legislature on Tuesday will vote on a resolution asking the board of health and health department to not enforce the state's…
An Auburn resident is the new leader of a global dental laboratory network.
The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has charged the parents of four children who were reported missing Wednesday night but found safe less th…
Two new leaders for Cayuga County's social services and mental health departments will officially take the reins from one person who is retiri…