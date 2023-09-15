Welcome to your ultimate dream home! This exceptional 5-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom masterpiece is a custom-designed gem that exceeds all expectations. As you enter, be prepared to be captivated by the stunning open floor plan, seamlessly blending elegance and functionality. The built-in appliances and beautiful center island create the perfect space for hosting any occasion. The first-level ensuite offers a serene retreat, providing a sanctuary to unwind and recharge. Ascend the catwalk to behold breathtaking views of the grandeur below, showcasing the magnificent first floor. Upstairs, the primary suite is a dream come true, featuring a walk-in shower, his and her sinks, and a beautifully spacious walk-in closet. Step outside to discover a backyard oasis, complete with a resort-style heated in-ground salt-water pool, and gather around the gas fire pit which is a perfect place for relaxation or making lasting memories. Located just a golf cart ride away from the private lakefront Owasco Golf and Country Club, this truly exceptional home combines unparalleled craftsmanship, luxurious amenities, and an enviable location. Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to call this home yours.