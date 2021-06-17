 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $89,500

Very spacious home. First floor has huge eat-in kitchen with nice sized pantry; large dining room; living room; family room and enclosed front porch. Second floor has master bedroom den(4th bedroom) & sunporch; 2 other bedrooms and large modern bath. Newer roof (2-3 years old), older windows with storms in good condition. Basement has interior and exterior entrances.

