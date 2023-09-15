SKANEATELES SCHOOLS !!!!!! SITED ON 3.39 ACRES, VERY PRIVATE MATURED LANDSCAPED LOT WITH A 24 X 36 DETACHED HEATED GARAGE. HOME OFFERS 5 BEDROOM 4 FULL BATHS 2 HALF BATHS AND 5500 SQ FEET OF LIVING SPACE. KITCHEN OFFERS VIKING STOVE AND REFRIGERATOR WITH QUARTZ COUNTERS,WET BAR WITH WINE CHILLER. HOME IS VERY COZY THROUGH OUT WITH RADIANT FLOOR , HEAT. SQUARE FOOTAGE INCLUDES FINISHED BONUS ROOM ABOVE GARAGE AREA. ENTIRE HOME WAS MEASURED INTERIOR WITH A LASER. MUST SEE !!!!