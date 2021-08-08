5 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $1,390,000

This property is a naturalist's dream! An absolute paradise and in the current family's possession since 1868. Locally known as the Deshong Farm, The home is an authentic, circa 1875 Victorian with many unspoiled original details in 2,626 square feet. 1,100 feet of East shore level Cayuga Lake frontage with an incredible shale beach. 170+/- acres bordered by serene gullies and creeks on the north and south sides. Beautiful ravines stretching for over a mile from the highway, it's like being in your own world. Abundant wildlife including whitetail deer, wild turkey, soaring bald eagles and red-tailed hawks, and a huge variety of song birds. 80 +/- acres of organic tillable with mostly Angola and Cazenovia loam soils.100+ year old timber stands . A perfect property to develop a winery or other agribusiness. Truly a unique, pristine, and private property. Cayuga Lake is in the heart of the finger lakes and has much to offer! Just a short drive from Rochester, Syracuse, and Ithaca. Great w