5 Bedroom Home in Baldwinsville - $599,900

DELAYED Showings Start 4/8 @9am. 4700 + sq.ft. custom built home on a 1.53-acre lot. The floor plan is not only open, but flows effortlessly to accommodate your everyday needs & entertaining like a pro. Some recent upgrades include new roof, carpeting, painting, 2 furnaces, hot water heater & hardwood floor refinishing. From a beautiful full wrap around front porch enter through owner's entrance or greet your guests at the guest entrance into the elegant foyer w/ sweeping hardwood staircase. A beautiful front sitting room is the perfect place to visit with guests. A completely renovated kitchen includes Cherry cabinets, granite, new stainless appliances, a double oven & induction cooktop. SubZero fridge/freezer & walk-in pantry will make any chef thrilled. A king-size family room w/wood burning fireplace is open to another large lower level family room w/gas fireplace & wet-bar. Lower level bedroom, full bath, possible 6th bedroom & kitchen/office as well. Huge Bonus room above garage too! Large Owner's suite with a turret style sitting area & BRAND NEW bath complete w/soaking tub, custom shower & newly built porch overlooking the in-ground saltwater pool with new privacy fence.