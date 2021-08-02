Original owner of this home raised a large family here and lovingly maintained the home. Square footage from tax record may not include addition of bedroom and family rm off kitchen-very spacious house. Hardwood floors throughout, newer vinyl windows, 4-5 bedrooms ( 3 of which are on first floor), spacious eat in kitchen /family room, sliders to deck, lovely corner lot. Upstairs has 2 good sized bedrooms w/ ample storage, 1/2 bath ( easily could become full bathrm). Attic crawl storage located above garage. This house has endless possibilities to make your dream home! House is an estate and garage will be emptied prior to closing. Electric heat in first floor bedroom off family rm is only room in house w/ electric heating as was an addition. All appliances working but being sold in "as is condition"
5 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $159,900
