5 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $179,900

Looking for a home in the West Genesee School District? Look no further... This 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath Cape Cod is calling your name! With a fully finished basement and a wrap-around porch leading to your spacious private backyard, it's the perfect place to sit and enjoy your morning coffee. Other wonderful features include but are not limited to the updated kitchen, the workshop space located within the garage, 2 blacktop driveways, as well as beautiful hardwoods throughout the first floor including a bonus all seasons enclosed porch that has been fully insulated as a second family room, there is more than enough room for the whole family! Nature is right in your own backyard! Shove park is located directly behind the house with a creek and walking trails! Delayed showings until Friday 8/20/21 at 9 am delayed negotiations until Monday 8/23/21 at 12 pm.

