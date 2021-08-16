This home has so many wonderful features. Two story colonial on a beautiful corner lot. Newly landscaped, private fenced in backyard, shed and anyone's dream of having an inground pool. 2 car garage, brand new roof and new furnace and central air. House features fully remodeled 5 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms on second floor and half bathroom on first floor. Brand new lighting installed in each bedroom. First floor features fully remodeled kitchen, brand new microwave, stove, dishwasher and gorgeous granite counter tops with brand newly installed floor. Home also features family room and dining room with newly refinished hardwood floors throughout. House also features remodeled basement with game room, storage room, and laundry room with a walk out basement. All it needs now is loving home owners.
5 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $299,900
