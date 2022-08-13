The view is amazing, the house is new and meticulously maintained, there is plenty of storage including a 3 car garage, there are 4 bedrooms inclusive of a master suite and a guest on-suite, along with another full bathroom on the second floor, second floor laundry, the basement is finished with another bedroom and full bathroom - great for separate living quarters, and did I mention the views? Come check out this beautiful home with over 4000 square feet and plenty of space for entertaining. The first floor features an open floor plan with the kitchen looking over the dining area and living room. There is an office as you walk into the front door that could double as a playroom along with another room off of the living room that could also be used as a first floor bedroom/playroom/den/office. There are plenty of options for space in this house located in a premier neighborhood in the Town of Camillus. Don't miss out!
5 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $594,900
