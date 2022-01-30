Peace and quiet here as you walk the sprawling open land and woods and fish in the creek. Old style home with 5 bedrooms, lots of flex spaces and multiple outdoor buildings for storage/garage/workshop/livestock capabilities. New carpeting in a couple of rooms, updated main floor bath. Make it your own!
5 Bedroom Home in Elbridge - $359,900
