 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Elbridge - $359,900

5 Bedroom Home in Elbridge - $359,900

Peace and quiet here as you walk the sprawling open land and woods and fish in the creek. Old style home with 5 bedrooms, lots of flex spaces and multiple outdoor buildings for storage/garage/workshop/livestock capabilities. New carpeting in a couple of rooms, updated main floor bath. Make it your own!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News