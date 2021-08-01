Welcome home! This five bedroom home (or four bedrooms and an office)on over an acre of land has had renovations however was able to obtain it's original charm. This beautiful home offers so much. Downstairs you will enjoy the open kitchen and dining area with abundant counter space and storage. There is a bedroom, full bath downstairs and your laundry room! Upstairs you will find your additional bedrooms with plenty of space!
5 Bedroom Home in Jordan - $149,900
