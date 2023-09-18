This home was built in 1842 and has been renovated. The Family Room/Great Room & storage area was an indoor pool and is now living space that could be a beautiful entertainment area. The home has great history so be sure to check out the pictures and drawings. The first floor consists of the kitchen, dining room, living room, one bedroom and a potential office with separate entrance. The remaining 4 bed rooms are on the 2nd level. The home sits on 2.2 acres with expansive lawns. The Barn provides a garage, workshop and storage area and a loft. Square Footage adjusted per Appraisal. Water Softener and Pellet stoves will convey.