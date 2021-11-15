5 Bedroom Home in Jordan - $50,000

Great Opportunity!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A downtown Auburn restaurant announced Monday that it will close after a little more than five years in business.
A diesel engine business that started decades ago in an Auburn garage and grew to include 330 people in five states is now part of a national …
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Results of recent Cayuga County Health Department food establishment inspections:
Results of recent Cayuga County Health Department food establishment inspections:
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
The absentee ballot counting for Auburn's election has resulted in the two Democratic candidates for city council seats adding to their leads …
ELBRIDGE — The construction of a manure storage lagoon that can hold 6 million gallons of waste has prompted concern from Elbridge neighbors w…
A longtime Skaneateles restaurant will close, but the legacy of another will live on there.
With Cayuga County on its way to matching or surpassing last year's high suicide rate, a local physician is stressing the need for better ment…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.