Great investment opportunity with this 5 bed and 2 and 1/2 bath home. Located in the village of Jordan close to amenities and major roads. Add your personal touches and this home could be great for a first time buyer or investor. Plenty of square footage and a large yard.
5 Bedroom Home in Jordan - $89,000
