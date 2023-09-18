Welcome home! This roomy 5-bedroom, one full bath Split-level is located so close to the Village of Marcellus. The main floor has 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, kitchen, dining room and living room. The space above the garage has 2 bedrooms and 2 unfinished rooms as well as an attic storage space. There is a deep 2 car garage with plenty of room. Home also features a full basement. Situated on just over a quarter acre, this country setting is as peaceful as it gets!! Why rent when you could own? Come take a look.