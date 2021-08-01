5 Bedroom Home in Marcellus - $164,900

Minutes from Marcellus Park, sit on your big updated deck (2017), sip your coffee and listen to nothing but the sounds of the birds and gaze upon the huge, wide open yard, perfect for weekend barbeques. This 4 bedroom (with the possibility of a fifth bedroom in the basement) 2 full bath home with private yard is ready for you to make it your own. New appliances, washer/dryer 2016, Dishwasher and fridge 2017, new garage door 2019, windows and siding 2008, driveway re-stoned 2020. Welcome home!